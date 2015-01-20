ALMATY Jan 20 Kazakhstan's state nuclear
company Kazatomprom has signed a $450 million credit
facility with foreign banks to help refinance its Eurobonds
maturing in May, the company said on Tuesday.
The loan deal was signed by Kazatomprom Board Chairman
Nurlan Kapparov on Monday with a consortium that includes Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Citibank NA London Branch
, Deutsche Bank AG London Branch, Mizuho Bank
Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp,
the company said.
The loan was issued at an annual rate of 2 percent + Libor
for 4 1/2 years, it said.
Kazatomprom issued its debut, five-year Eurobonds for $500
million in 2010. It used most of the proceeds to finance uranium
output in the Central Asian nation.
Kazakhstan holds more than 15 percent of the world's uranium
reserves, second only to Australia, and in 2009 surpassed Canada
as the world's largest producer.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov, editing by Louise Heavens)