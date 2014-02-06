ALMATY Feb 6 Kazkommertsbank said on Thursday it had reached a final agreement with Kazakh businessman Kenes Rakishev to each buy a 46.5 percent stake in BTA Bank from Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna.

Kazkommertsbank said it would pay $465 million for its 46.5 percent stake in BTA Bank. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)