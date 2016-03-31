ALMATY, March 31 Magzhan Auezov, chief executive
of Kazkommertsbank, Kazakhstan's biggest lender, will
step down next month if he is elected head of a local industry
lobby group, the bank said on Thursday.
Financial Institution's Association of Kazakhstan nominated
Auezov as a candidate for chairmanship on Wednesday and its
members will vote on April 11, Kazkommertsbank, which has assets
of about $13 billion, said in a statement.
Auezov, 40, has run the bank for one year and has been a
member of its management team since 2002. Before that, he worked
at the Kazakh subsidiary of Dutch lender ABN AMRO.
Managing director Adil Batyrbekov, 38, will take over as
interim chief executive in case of Auezov's departure, the bank
said.
The announcement followed a change in the lender's ownership
structure.
Last August, Kenges Rakishev, a Kazakh businessman whose
father-in-law Imangali Tasmagambetov is the defence minister,
became a controlling shareholder of Kazkommertsbank.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, editing by David Evans)