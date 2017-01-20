BRIEF-Gemdale sees FY 2016 net profit up 85 pct to 105 pct
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 85 percent to 105 percent
ALMATY Jan 20 Halyk Bank , Kazakhstan's No.2 lender by assets, is in talks with Kazkommertsbank, the country's No.1 bank, and Kazkommertsbank's majority shareholder, about a potential transaction, Halyk said on Friday.
Halyk did not provide any details of the potential deal. Sources close to the talks told Reuters in November that the two lenders were discussing a merger. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* NNB Intressenter completes its recommended public cash offer to acquire the shares in Nordnet and extends the acceptance period
* Says it issued 2017 first short-term corporate bonds worth 5 billion yuan with a term of 270 days and coupon rate of 4.3 percent