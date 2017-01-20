ALMATY Jan 20 Halyk Bank , Kazakhstan's No.2 lender by assets, is in talks with Kazkommertsbank, the country's No.1 bank, and Kazkommertsbank's majority shareholder, about a potential transaction, Halyk said on Friday.

Halyk did not provide any details of the potential deal. Sources close to the talks told Reuters in November that the two lenders were discussing a merger. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Maria Kiselyova)