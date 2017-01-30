Czech Social Democrats pledge to cut tax for workers, tighten control of big business
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
ALMATY Jan 30 Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank , which is in talks to take over rival Kazkommertsbank (KKB), wants the latter to get rid of bad assets before a deal is finalised, Halyk Bank Chief Executive Umut Shayakhmetova told Forbes on Monday.
Earlier this month, two of the biggest lenders in the oil-rich Central Asian country said they were in talks over a merger and acquisition transaction, but provided no further details.
In an interview published by the local edition of Forbes, Shayakhmetova made it clear Halyk was the potential buyer in the deal, but said it was not interested in buying KKB in its current form.
"We expect there to be a complicated structure, most likely a slimmed-down bank (KKB) will be acquired," she said. "We are interested in a structure that would provide for the split-off of bad assets. It is possible that the deal will involve state support."
Half of KKB's assets totalling $15.7 billion are tied up in a single loan to BTA, a former bank that is now a distressed asset management company. BTA has so far missed no repayments on that debt, but the outlook is uncertain. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.