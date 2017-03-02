UPDATE 1-China turns up legal pressure on exiled tycoon Guo - Xinhua
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
ALMATY, March 2 Kazakhstan's biggest lenders by assets, Kazkommertsbank (KKB) and Halyk Bank have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding on a potential acquisition of a controlling interest in KKB by Halyk, KKB said on Thursday.
Kazakhstan's government and the central bank are also parties to the memorandum which envisages, "inter alia, the coverage of possible risks connected with the loan owed to KKB by JSC BTA Bank", KKB said in a statement. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.