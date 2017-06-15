BRIEF- FJ Next to repurchase shares
* Says it will repurchase up to 900,000 shares, representing 2.7 percent of outstanding
ALMATY, June 15 Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank , said on Thursday it will provide 185 billion tenge ($585 million) to lender Kazkommertsbank after buying nearly a full control over the troubled bank.
Halyk Bank also said it will buy a 96.81 percent stake in Kazkommertsbank, or KKB for a symbolical sum of 2 tenge ($0.006) in a deal that should be finalised by the end of the week. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
* Says it will repurchase up to 900,000 shares, representing 2.7 percent of outstanding
OSLO, June 22 Norway will not make additional changes to its countercyclical capital buffer requirement for banks, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT CEO JOAKIM KARLSSON RESIGNED AS OF JUNE 21