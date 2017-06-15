ALMATY, June 15 Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank , said on Thursday it will provide 185 billion tenge ($585 million) to lender Kazkommertsbank after buying nearly a full control over the troubled bank.

Halyk Bank also said it will buy a 96.81 percent stake in Kazkommertsbank, or KKB for a symbolical sum of 2 tenge ($0.006) in a deal that should be finalised by the end of the week. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)