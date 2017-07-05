ALMATY, July 5 Kazakhstan's largest lender, Halyk Bank , has completed a takeover of troubled rival Kazkommertsbank, Halyk said on Wednesday, and will inject 185 billion tenge ($571 million) into its capital.

Halyk Bank said last month it would buy a 96.81 percent stake in Kazkommertsbank, the Central Asian nation's No.2 lender by assets, for a symbolical sum of 2 tenge ($0.006). (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Katya Golubkova)