ALMATY Dec 5 Kazkommertsbank
, Kazakhstan's largest bank by assets, will pay out
nearly $5 million in 2010 dividends on preference shares, the
bank said on Monday.
The bank said it would pay a dividend of $0.04 per
preference share, the same as it paid out for 2009. It said in a
statement that payments would begin on Dec. 12.
Kazkommertsbank posted consolidated net profit of 22 billion
tenge ($149 million) in 2010, up 15.6 percent on the previous
year.
Kazakhstan's banks were among the first and hardest hit by
the global financial crisis, which laid bare the sector's
exposure to bloated real estate markets and excessive reliance
on external funding.
Though problem loans persist across the sector, confidence
is growing in the wider economy, which at more than $150 billion
is the largest in Central Asia.
Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor's both upgraded
Kazakhstan's sovereign rating last month, to BBB and BBB+
respectively..
The largest shareholders in Kazkommertsbank include the
Central Asian Investment Co, board chairman Nurzhan
Subkhanberdin, Alnair Capital Holding, Kazakh sovereign wealth
fund Samruk-Kazyna and the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development.
