BRIEF-Halk REIT 2016 net profit shrinks to 107.7 million lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 107.7 million lira ($29.29 million) versus 202.9 million lira year ago
ALMATY, June 7 Kazkommertsbank , Kazakhstan's second-largest lender by assets, said on Thursday net profit for the first quarter of 2012 was 6.36 billion tenge ($42.8 million), about 7 percent more than in the same year-earlier period.
The bank published its first-quarter results on its website, www.kkb.kz.
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Robin Paxton)
* FY 2016 net profit of 107.7 million lira ($29.29 million) versus 202.9 million lira year ago
BRUSSELS/BERLIN, Feb 13 Germany on Monday backed Greece to stay in the euro zone and the European Commission dispatched a senior official to Athens to persuade it to take on further reforms to salvage its bailout accord.
MADRID, Feb 13 Spain's High Court said on Monday it would investigate a former head of the Bank of Spain and seven other financial figures over their role in the ill-fated listing of now state-controlled Bankia.