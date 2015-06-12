ALMATY, June 12 Kazakh lender Kazkommertsbank's (KKB) net income fell to 3.8 billion tenge ($20.4 million) in the first quarter, from 4 billion tenge a year earlier, it said on Friday.

KKB, Kazakhstan's biggest bank by assets, gave no reason for the decline.

The bank said total assets remained flat compared with the end of last year and stood at 4.2 trillion tenge at March 31. ($1 = 186.05 tenge)

(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by David Goodman)