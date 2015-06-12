BRIEF-Euronext announces volumes for March 2017
* March 2017 average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 7,394 million euros ($7.89 billion) down -3.1 pct compared to March 2016 and up +4.7 pct from previous month
ALMATY, June 12 Kazakh lender Kazkommertsbank's (KKB) net income fell to 3.8 billion tenge ($20.4 million) in the first quarter, from 4 billion tenge a year earlier, it said on Friday.
KKB, Kazakhstan's biggest bank by assets, gave no reason for the decline.
The bank said total assets remained flat compared with the end of last year and stood at 4.2 trillion tenge at March 31. ($1 = 186.05 tenge)
* Entered into contracts for sale of two assets in its property portfolio
* EBITDA for financial year 2016 consequently increased to 92.5 million euros (2015: 88.7 mln euros)