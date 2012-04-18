* Bank sees 2012 net rising 5-10 pct, same target as last yr
* FY net up 7 percent to 23.5 billion tenge
* Result in line with bank's target set a year ago
* Provisioning charge falls 30.8 percent to 66.1 bln tenge
(Recasts with 2012 target, adds details)
ALMATY, April 18 Kazkommertsbank
, Kazakhstan's second-largest lender by assets, set a
target for net profit growth of between 5 and 10 percent this
year, the same as the target it set a year ago as the bank
benefits from growth in the local economy.
The bank, with subsidiaries in Russia, Kyrgyzstan and
Tajikistan, said on Wednesday 2011 its net profit rose 7 percent
to 23.5 billion tenge ($160 million), within the range of the
target it had set in March 2011.
Kazakhstan's banking sector was among the first and hardest
hit by the global financial crisis. It is now recovering along
with the rest of central Asia's largest economy, which depends
heavily on world prices for its oil and other commodities.
The government expects gross domestic product to expand by
6.0 percent this year, after last year's 7.5 percent growth and
a 7.3 percent rise in 2010.
The bank, which accounts for 20 percent of all retail
deposits in Kazakhstan, said its profit before tax increased by
10.5 percent to 31.2 billion tenge in 2011.
Provisions for credit impairment losses totaled 24 percent
of gross loans and advances as of Dec. 31, 2011 compared with
20.8 percent in 2010. Provisions for gross loans are set to grow
further by 1.5 percent this year, the bank said.
The provisioning charge fell by 30.8 percent to 66.1 billion
tenge in 2011 from 95.6 billion in 2010.
Kazkommertsbank said in a presentation to investors it
expected a flat gross loan book this year. Gross loans decreased
by 0.3 percent in 2011.
It said it saw its net interest margin at 3.5 percent this
year, compared with 3.3 percent in 2011. Operating expenses are
forecast to increase by 10 percent in 2012 after a 4.3 percent
rise in 2011.
Non-performing loans totaled 28.6 percent of the bank's loan
book at the end of 2011 compared with 25.4 percent at the end of
2010.
Last year, ratings agency Standard & Poor's upgraded
Kazkommertsbank's long-term credit rating to B+ from B.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by David Holmes)