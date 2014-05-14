BRIEF-Guaranty Trust Bank says retirement of deputy managing director
* Says retirement of Cathy Echeozo as deputy managing director Source : http://bit.ly/2nvy9fr Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
ALMATY May 14 Kazkommertsbank , Kazakhstan's biggest bank by assets, said on Wednesday its net profit fell by 43 percent to 4.0 billion tenge ($22 million) in the first quarter from 7.0 billion a year earlier.
($1 = 182.05 tenge) (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Jason Neely)
March 17 Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
* Announces appointment of Pierre de Wet as CEO, Tony Taylor and Cheree Dyers as an independent non-exec directors