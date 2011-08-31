BRIEF-Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co reports record full year 2016 earnings of $2.86 per share
* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. reports record full year 2016 earnings of $2.86 per share
ALMATY Aug 31 Kazakhstan's largest lender Kazkommertsbank KKGB.KZ (KKGByq.L) said on Wednesday its net profit rose to 11.905 billion tenge ($81.3 million) in the first half of 2011 from 10.160 billion tenge in the same period of 2010.
(Reporting by Olga Orininskaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. reports record full year 2016 earnings of $2.86 per share
* HRG Group Inc says in light of strategic review process, HRG has elected to discontinue hosting quarterly conference calls Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Efforts to pay employees staying home to care for family in the United States got a boost on Tuesday with a legislative proposal that would benefit workers, especially women tending to children and aging parents.