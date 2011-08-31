* Net int income pre provisions down 23pct to 56.5 bln tenge

ALMATY, Aug 31 Kazakhstan's largest lender Kazkommertsbank (KKGByq.L) said on Wednesday its net profit rose to 11.91 billion tenge ($81.3 million) in the first half of 2011 from 10.16 billion in the same period of 2010.

The bank said its net interest income before provisions for impairment losses fell 23.3 percent to 56.5 billion tenge.

Net non-interest income amounted to 9.5 billion tenge after a net loss of 0.9 billion in January-June of 2010. Operating expenses grew by 14.2 percent to 17.5 billion tenge.

"Non-performing loans (NPLs) were 28.1 percent of the gross loan book at the end of the first half of 2011 compared to 25.4 percent as of the end of 2010," the bank said.

Corporate deposits stood at 1.02 trillion tenge as of June 30, 2011, compared with 917.1 billion at the end of 2010, while retail deposits grew by 14.4 percent to 516.2 billion. (Reporting by Olga Orininskaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and David Holmes)