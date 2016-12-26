ALMATY Dec 26 Kazakhstan's central bank has extended a $1.2 billion short-term loan to Kazkommertsbank, the Central Asian nation's biggest lender by assets, to support its liquidity, the central bank said on Monday. Half of the amount has already been repaid.

The central bank said Kazkommertsbank complied with all regulatory requirements and was processing payments normally. It also said it was in talks with Kazkommertsbank's shareholders about boosting the lender's capital. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Edmund Klamann)