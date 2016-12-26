BRIEF-Oberoi Realty Dec-qtr consol profit falls
* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.12 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 7.81 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2j4kZnS Further company coverage:
ALMATY Dec 26 Kazakhstan's central bank has extended a $1.2 billion short-term loan to Kazkommertsbank, the Central Asian nation's biggest lender by assets, to support its liquidity, the central bank said on Monday. Half of the amount has already been repaid.
The central bank said Kazkommertsbank complied with all regulatory requirements and was processing payments normally. It also said it was in talks with Kazkommertsbank's shareholders about boosting the lender's capital. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says unit wins land auction for 1.8 billion yuan ($261.63 million)