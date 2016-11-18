(Adds context, details)
ALMATY Nov 18 Halyk Bank, Kazakhstan's No.2
lender by assets, said on Friday a merger with top-ranked
Kazkommertsbank (KKB) had been considered but said "there can be
no certainty that this will lead to commencement of
negotiations".
Commenting on a Reuters report of talks, the bank said in a
statement: "Indeed, during 2016 within the framework of general
discussions a number of scenarios of banking sector developments
were considered, which in our view cannot be treated as
conducting negotiations."
Two sources told Reuters this week that the two banks, which
have combined assets of $27 billion, were in talks about a
potential merger. Halyk declined to comment at the time.
If a merger takes place, the combined bank would be four
times the size of the No. 3 lender by current assets but the
merger could involve the write-down of bad assets belonging to
Kazkommertsbank, one source who is close to Halyk Bank has said.
Halyk, listed in London and Almaty, has a market
capitalisation of $1.7 billion, while domestically listed KKB's
market capitalisation is about $540 million.
Halyk said on Friday that it "would only contemplate
undertaking such transactions if they were to be entered into on
a commercial basis on arm's length terms in accordance with
international standards and if transactions take into account
interests of shareholders and other stakeholders of Halyk Bank".
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Christian Lowe and
Jason Neely)