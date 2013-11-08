ALMATY Nov 8 Kazkommertsbank , Kazakhstan's second largest bank by assets, said on Friday its nine-month net profit rose by 19 percent, year on year, to 23.3 billion tenge ($152 million).

In the same period last year, the bank's net profit was 19.6 billion tenge. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)