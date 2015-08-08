ALMATY Aug 8 Kenges Rakishev, a Kazakh
businessman whose father-in-law Imangali Tasmagambetov is the
defence minister, is acquiring control of the country's largest
bank, Kazkommertsbank.
The bank said in a statement on Friday it had been informed
by Rakishev, who is already a major shareholder in the bank,
that he had reached a preliminary deal with Alnair private
equity group to combine their shareholdings.
Rakishev will acquire the parent company of Alnair Capital
Holding, giving him effective control of its 28.08 percent stake
in Kazkommertsbank. Together with his existing shareholding,
this will give Rakishev an effective 56.75 percent stake, the
bank said.
Forbes magazine describes Rakishev, 36, as Kazakhstan's 10th
richest man, with assets of $684 million.
His business interests include the industrial holding SAT &
Company, where he is majority shareholder and chairman. He is
also a co-founder of Genesis Angels, a venture capital fund for
high-tech start-ups in Israel.
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva, Writing by Jason Bush and Denis
Dyomkin; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)