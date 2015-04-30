* Net profit down 55 pct at 23.7 bln tenge

* Operating expenses double to 64.9 bln tenge

* Assets, deposits up sharply after merger (Adds details)

ALMATY, April 30 Kazkommertsbank (KKB), Kazakhstan's largest lender by assets, reported a 55 percent fall in its 2014 net profit due to soaring operating expenses after buying a stake in bailed-out BTA Bank.

KKB said net profit was 23.7 billion tenge ($127 million) last year compared with 52.5 billion in 2014.

KKB bought a 46.5 percent stake in BTA from sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna in the second quarter of 2014. Kazakh businessman Kenes Rakishev also bought a 46.5 percent stake.

Samruk-Kazyna had bailed out BTA, the country's third largest lender at the time, during the global financial crisis.

KKB's operating expenses doubled to 64.9 billion tenge by the end of 2014 from 32.7 billion a year earlier.

KKB said its assets rose by 64 percent to 4.2 trillion tenge last year, while total deposits increased by 34.6 percent to nearly 2.3 trillion tenge.

($1 = 185.80 tenge)

