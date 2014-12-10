BRIEF-Zhong Zhu Healthcare Holding to sell 70 pct stake in real estate unit at 317 mln yuan
* Says it will sell 70 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based real estate subsidiary at 317 million yuan to a Zhuhai-based landscaping works company
ALMATY Dec 10 Kazkommertsbank, Kazakhstan's largest lender by assets, said on Wednesday that net income fell by 10.7 percent year on year in in the nine months to Sept 30 to 20 billion tenge ($110 million).
LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Poland has opened books on a dual-tranche euro issue, according to a lead.
* Mandates banks for arranging meetings with investors for the purpose of Basel III Compliant Tier 2 Sustainable Bond issuance