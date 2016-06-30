ALMATY, June 30 The net income of Kazkommertsbank, Kazakhstan's largest lender by assets, jumped almost fivefold in the first quarter, the bank said on Thursday.

Kazkommertsbank's quarterly profit rose to 18.451 billion tenge (about $54 million) from 3.843 billion tenge a year earlier, it said in a statement.

The lender reported sharp increases in both interest and non-interest income and reduced operating expenses by a quarter.

Kazakhstan's tenge currency has lost nearly half of its value against the dollar since last August when the oil-exporting nation abandoned its pegged exchange rate policy. ($1 = 338.66 tenge) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Greg Mahlich)