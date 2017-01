ALMATY, Sept 29 Kazkommertsbank, Kazakhstan's largest lender by assets, posted a net income on Thursday of 43.2 billion tenge ($129 million) in the first half of 2016, compared with a loss of 54.8 billion tenge in the same period of 2015.

The lender attributed the improvement to higher interest and non-interest income, as well as much lower provisioning expenses. ($1 = 335.09 tenge) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Adrian Croft)