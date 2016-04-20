ALMATY, April 20 Kenges Rakishev, a Kazakh businessman and son-in-law of defence minister Imangali Tasmagambetov, has increased his stake in the country's largest bank, Kazkommertsbank, the bank said on Wednesday.

Following the purchase of more shares from Nurzhan Subkhanberdin, the bank's former chairman, and from the Central Asian Investment Company, the bank said Rakishev's total stake including indirect holdings now stands at 71.23 percent.

Rakishev last year increased his direct holdings in Kazkommertsbank to 43.15 percent from 28.67 percent by purchasing shares from Subkhanberdin and Central Asian Investment Company, and had agreed to buy their remaining shares before the end of the third quarter.

The move follows the departure of Kazkommertsbank's chief executive Magzhan Auezov earlier this month and other changes in the senior management.

Ratings agency Fitch downgraded Kazkommertsbank's long-term rating to "CCC" from "B-" in January, saying it was likely to require external capital support or debt restructuring to restore its solvency after a sharp depreciation in the tenge currency.

The bank, in turn, said that shareholders were ready to strengthen its capital if necessary.

Forbes magazine describes Rakishev, 37, as Kazakhstan's 10th richest man, with assets of $684 million.

His business interests include the industrial holding company SAT & Company, where he is majority shareholder and chairman. He is also a co-founder of Genesis Angels, a venture capital fund for high-tech start-ups in Israel. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Greg Mahlich)