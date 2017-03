ALMATY, April 24 Kazkommertsbank, Kazakhstan's largest lender by assets, made a net loss of 130.9 billion tenge ($866 million) last year after a net profit of 23.5 billion tenge ($160 million) in 2011, it said on Wednesday.

Kazkommertsbank had said earlier it expected its 2012 net profit to rise by between 5 and 10 percent compared to 2011.

