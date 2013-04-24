(Adds cause of loss, further details, background)

ALMATY, April 24 Kazkommertsbank , Kazakhstan's largest lender by assets, made a net loss of 130.9 billion tenge ($866 million) last year after making large provisions for non-performing loans (NPLs), it said on Wednesday.

Kazkommertsbank had said previously that it expected to make a net profit in 2012 which would be 5 to 10 percent higher than a year earlier, when it made a profit of 23.5 billion tenge.

The bank said it had made total provisions of 286.3 billion tenge for bad loans last year, compared with 66.1 billion tenge in 2011.

At the same time, the share of non-performing loans (NPLs) in the bank's total loan portfolio grew to 29 percent last year from 28.6 percent in 2011.

"Without this operation (provisions for NPLs), the bank's net profit for 2012 would have been in line with our original forecasts," Chief Executive Nina Zhusupova said in written comments sent to Reuters.

She said the bank's operational results were otherwise "fairly strong".

The bank's net interest margin rose to 3.9 percent last year from 3.3 percent in 2011, while retail deposits grew by 11 percent to 659.4 billion tenge.

In 2009 the government bought a 21.2 percent stake in Kazkommertsbank for $240 million as part of an anti-crisis programme after the global financial crisis struck the oil-rich Central Asian nation.

In 2009 the government bought a 21.2 percent stake in Kazkommertsbank for $240 million as part of an anti-crisis programme after the global financial crisis struck the oil-rich Central Asian nation.

The government has offered to sell out of the bank in return for ownership of Kazkommertsbank's private pension fund Grantum, the country's fourth-biggest pension fund. $1=150.94 tenge