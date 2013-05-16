BRIEF-Capital Stage acquires additional 54,999 shares of Chorus Clean Energy
* Acquires from institutional investor of Chorus Clean Energy Ag additional 54,999 shares of Chorus Clean Energy
ALMATY May 16 Kazkommertsbank , Kazakhstan's biggest bank by assets, reported on Thursday a near 15 percent rise in its first-quarter net profit to 7.3 billion tenge ($48.4 million), up from 6.4 billion tenge ($42.8 million) in the same period of 2012.
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 28 TransCanada Corp has suspended a $15 billion NAFTA suit filed against the United States over the Keystone XL pipeline, the company said on Tuesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump approved the project last month.
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 U.S. equity crowdfunding platforms are providing entrepreneurs with a new way of raising capital, though the number of companies taking advantage of it and the amount of money being raised are still relatively small, a new U.S. government study has found.