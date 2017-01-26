LONDON Jan 26 Kazakhstan copper company Kaz
Minerals said it had exceeded its full-year copper
guidance in 2016 with 73 percent year-on-year output growth as
new projects came onstream.
Kaz Minerals has two new major copper projects under
construction, which it describes as world-class open-pit mines
-- cheaper than having to extract from deep underground.
"We successfully ramped up Bozshakol and the Aktogay oxide
plant," Chief Executive Oleg Novachuk said. "Our growth will
continue in 2017 as Bozshakol reaches capacity and we commence
production from sulphide ore at Aktogay."
