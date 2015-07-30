LONDON, July 30 Kazakh copper producer Kaz Minerals said on Thursday it was on track to hit its annual copper production target despite a build-up of copper concentrate due to scheduled maintenance at a smelter.

The London-listed company produced 37,000 tonnes of copper cathode in the first half and said underlying copper in concentrate for the period was 43,000 tonnes.

The company also said it was on track to achieve its 2015 copper cathode production target of 80,000 to 85,000 tonnes but revised downwards its annual target for by-product gold to 34,000 to 38,000 ounces. Its previous annuual target for gold was 42,000 to 47,000 ounces (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by David Holmes)