LONDON Aug 18 Kazakhstan copper firm Kaz Minerals on Thursday said core first-half profit (EBITDA) rose to $115 million from $88 million a year ago, and its major new project Bozshakol was on track for commercial output in the second half.

Bozshakol is ramping up with more than 60 percent of ore throughput capacity achieved in August, it said.

"We have continued to deliver on our strategy of high growth, low-cost copper in the first half of 2016," Chief Executive Oleg Novachuk said in a statement. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by David Clarke)