(Corrects headline to say oil fund not wealth fund)
* National Fund may issue $4 bln bond for Kazmunaigas
* Subject to approval from Economic Policy Council
By Raushan Nurshayeva
ASTANA, Feb 3 Kazakhstan is set to use its
windfall oil revenues to help state oil and gas company
Kazmunaigas fund projects worth a total of $4 billion,
the country's sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna said on
Friday.
"In the past month, the fund has worked out proposals on
funding Kazmunaigas (projects) with a bond issue from the
National Fund worth $4 billion and with maturity until 2015,"
Samruk-Kazyna head Umirzak Shukeyev told a news conference.
He said the bond would be used "in particular, to refinance
debts linked to Kashagan and Rompetrol projects ... (which will)
significantly improve the financial state of Kazmunaigas."
In 2005, Kazakhstan joined the Kashagan oil project in the
Caspian, the world's biggest oil discovery since the 1960s, and
has since doubled its stake to 16.8 percent.
Kashagan is expected to produce its first oil at the end of
this year or in the first months of 2013.
In 2007, Kazmunaigas acquired Rompetrol, which is now its
Romanian oil products arm. It said in March last year that it
had invested around $800 million in Rompetrol's modernisation
and intended to complete the refiner's upgrade by 2012.
Shukeyev said the proposals on borrowing from the fund,
which holds state-run assets worth $90 billion, had yet to be
approved by the Economic Policy Council, a consultative body
headed by the prime minister that unites key economic ministers
and the central bank head.
He said the proposed borrowing had already won approval from
some council members.
(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Will Waterman and
Andrew Callus)