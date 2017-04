ALMATY, March 31 State-controlled Kazakh oil firm Kazmunaigas Exploration and Production (KMG EP) said on Thursday its board has recommended paying no dividend for 2015.

"The decision not to pay dividends is caused by sharp decline in oil prices since end of 2014, as a result of which the company's cash flow and operating profit turned negative," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Katya Golubkova)