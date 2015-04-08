(Adds analyst comments)
ALMATY, April 8 KazMunaiGas Exploration
Production (KMG EP) has proposed a smaller
dividend for 2014 as the London-listed company faces low oil
prices.
KMG EP, Kazakhstan's third-largest oil producer, said on
Wednesday that its board had recommended a dividend payout of
about 30 billion tenge ($162 million), a sharp fall from the
$730 million the company paid out in 2013.
KMG EP's net profit fell by 67 percent to 47 billion tenge
($263 million) last year, mainly due to impairment charges
related to its main production unit.
It revised its 2015 budget this month, saying it expected
its free cash flow to be negative this year if crude oil prices
remain around $50 per barrel.
"The company needs to have a maximum (safety) cushion in
order to be able to live through the hard times," said Yerkin
Abdrakhmanov, senior equity analayst at Kazakh investment
company Halyk Finance.
"This is why they decided to cut their dividend now and not
next year, as we had supposed before."
Kazakhstan's national oil company KazMunaiGas said
in January it was withdrawing an offer to buy up KMG EP's
shares, citing volatility on the oil market.
"We believe the lower dividend could be a way for the parent
company, NC KazMunaiGas, to make minorities more receptive to a
future takeover approach," analysts at Sberbank CIB said in a
note.
KMG EP produced 12.328 million tonnes (250,000 barrels per
day) of crude oil in 2014, marking a fall of less than 1 percent
from its 2013 output.
(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Additional reporting by Mariya
Gordeyeva and Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow; editing by Jason
Neely and Louise Heavens)