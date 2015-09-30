(Adds quotes, details, background)
ASTANA, Sept 30 Kazakhstan's state oil and gas
company KazMunaiGas (KMG) will sell half its stake in
the giant Kashagan oilfield to the country's sovereign wealth
fund Samruk-Kazyna for $4.7 billion, KMG's head said
on Wednesday.
KMG, which holds 16.81 percent in the offshore field, hopes
to close the deal in November, Sauat Mynbayev told reporters.
In July KMG first announced its plans to sell half of the
Kashagan stake to Samruk, saying it planned to use the proceeds
to reduce its debt related to this oil project by about $2.2
billion.
Mynbayev said Samruk was considering plans to borrow on
capital markets to finance the purchase of KMG's stake.
"Samruk will borrow funds, partly on the internal market and
some part on the external one," he said.
"A small part will come from the (National) fund," he said,
referring to the Central Asian nation's "rainy day" reserve
replenished with windfall oil export revenues.
He gave no details.
After long delays and cost overrruns, Kashagan finally began
production in September 2013 but halted operations a few weeks
later after gas leaks were detected in its pipelines.
It is not expected to restart output before the end of 2016
or early 2017.
Besides KMG, the Kashagan consortium includes Eni,
Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Total
, China's CNPC and Japan's Inpex.
