ALMATY, July 13 Kazakh national oil company
KazMunayGaz has increased the offer price for shares
in London-listed Kazmunaigas Exploration and Production
by 14 percent as part of a move to tighten control
over its upstream subsidiary.
Kazakhstan's national oil company is now offering $9.00 per
global depository receipt, up from $7.88 per GDR in the original
offer. KMG EP GDRs were trading at $7.80 by 0821 GMT on
Wednesday.
KazMunayGaz made the offer as part of a broader proposal to
amend KMG EP's charter and an agreement governing the
relationship between the two companies.
KazMunayGaz also said it would amend its proposal so that
KazMunayGaz will not have a veto over future nominations of KMG
EP independent non-executive directors.
It said the amendments were made in response to feedback
from minority investors in KMG EP.
KMG EP independent directors strongly opposed the original
proposal made in June and urged minorities to vote against it at
a meeting on Aug. 3.
Upstream-focused KMG EP is sitting on a cash pile of more
than $3 billion, while its indebted parent narrowly averted
default last year. Kazakhstan's central bank effectively printed
the equivalent of $4 billion to bail it out.
Floated 10 years ago, KMG EP enjoys a high degree of
autonomy thanks to the current relationship agreement and the
presence of three powerful independent directors on its board.
KMG NC has a 58 percent stake in KMG EP. Minority
shareholders, including Chinese sovereign wealth fund China
Investment Corporation, and funds overseen by managers such as
BlackRock, own 34 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, editing by Louise Heavens)