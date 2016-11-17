BRIEF-Unilever q4 underlying sales growth 2.2 percent
* Full year underlying sales growth 3.7%, ahead of our markets, with price up 2.8% and volume up 0.9%
ALMATY Nov 17 Kazakh oil producer KazMunaiGas Exploration and Production (KMG EP) posted a 45 percent drop in nine-month profit on Thursday, citing a one-off gain from the tenge devaluation in the previous period.
KMG EP made a net profit of 76 billion tenge ($220 million) in January-September 2016, it said in a statement, down from 138 billion tenge ($703 million) in the same period of 2015. However, net profit for the first nine months of 2015 included a foreign exchange gain of 262 billion tenge ($1.336 billion). (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* Full year underlying sales growth 3.7%, ahead of our markets, with price up 2.8% and volume up 0.9%
LONDON, Jan 26 British wealth manager St James's Place said on Thursday total funds under management rose to 75.3 billion pounds in the fourth quarter, boosted by record net inflows across its business and strong investment gains.
* Reported net sales (£6,421 million) and operating profit (£2,065 million) were up 14.5% and 28.0%