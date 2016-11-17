ALMATY Nov 17 Kazakh oil producer KazMunaiGas Exploration and Production (KMG EP) posted a 45 percent drop in nine-month profit on Thursday, citing a one-off gain from the tenge devaluation in the previous period.

KMG EP made a net profit of 76 billion tenge ($220 million) in January-September 2016, it said in a statement, down from 138 billion tenge ($703 million) in the same period of 2015. However, net profit for the first nine months of 2015 included a foreign exchange gain of 262 billion tenge ($1.336 billion). (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)