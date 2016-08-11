(Adds details, background)
ALMATY Aug 11 KazMunaiGas Exploration and
Production (KMG EP) reported a jump in
first-half net profit to 17.2 billion tenge ($50 million) from
2.9 billion helped by a weaker currency, the Kazakh oil producer
said on Thursday.
The tenge's sharp depreciation helped export sales
while KMG EP also benefited from a change in the domestic oil
sales scheme and lower rent tax, it said in a statement.
Revenue for the London-listed company rose by 30 percent to
313 billion tenge ($904 million).
Kazakhstan, central Asia's biggest oil exporter, abandoned
its dollar peg in August 2015. The tenge has lost nearly half of
its value against the greenback since.
($1 = 346.42 tenge)
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Maria Kiselyova and
Jason Neely)