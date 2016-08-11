(Adds details, background)

ALMATY Aug 11 KazMunaiGas Exploration and Production (KMG EP) reported a jump in first-half net profit to 17.2 billion tenge ($50 million) from 2.9 billion helped by a weaker currency, the Kazakh oil producer said on Thursday.

The tenge's sharp depreciation helped export sales while KMG EP also benefited from a change in the domestic oil sales scheme and lower rent tax, it said in a statement.

Revenue for the London-listed company rose by 30 percent to 313 billion tenge ($904 million).

Kazakhstan, central Asia's biggest oil exporter, abandoned its dollar peg in August 2015. The tenge has lost nearly half of its value against the greenback since.

