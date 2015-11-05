ALMATY Nov 5 Kazakh oil firm KazMunaiGas Exploration Production said on Thursday its net profit has nearly halved in dollar terms in the first nine months of this year due to the decline in oil prices.

Net profit for January-September was 138 billion tenge ($703 million), compared with 242 billion tenge ($1.357 billion) in the same period of 2014, the firm said in a statement. Revenue dropped 49 percent in the same period. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)