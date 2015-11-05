BRIEF-International Paper's CEO Mark Sutton's 2016 total compensation $13.3 mln
* International Paper Co- CEO Mark S. Sutton's 2016 total compensation was $13.3 million versus $16.8 million - SEC filing
ALMATY Nov 5 Kazakh oil firm KazMunaiGas Exploration Production said on Thursday its net profit has nearly halved in dollar terms in the first nine months of this year due to the decline in oil prices.
Net profit for January-September was 138 billion tenge ($703 million), compared with 242 billion tenge ($1.357 billion) in the same period of 2014, the firm said in a statement. Revenue dropped 49 percent in the same period. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
* International Paper Co- CEO Mark S. Sutton's 2016 total compensation was $13.3 million versus $16.8 million - SEC filing
* Says CEO Bob Dudley’s 2016 total remuneration, including pension was $11.6 million versus $19.4 million in 2015
TEL AVIV, April 6 Israeli semiconductor company Valens has raised $60 million in a financing round led by Israel Growth Partners, and including new investors Delphi, Samsung Catalyst Fund, Goldman Sachs and MediaTek, in addition to Valens’ existing investors.