* Tengizchevroil plans 12-mln-tonne per year oil processing
plant
* First oil expected to flow 2018
* Kazakhstan planning major expansion in oil output by 2020
By Maria Gordeyeva
ALMATY, Oct 7 Tengizchevroil (TCO), the
Chevron-led oil venture in Kazakhstan, is considering
borrowing on capital markets to help finance a planned $18.5
billion expansion project, Kazakh state oil and gas firm
KazMunaiGas said.
KazMunaiGas (KMG) holds 20 percent in TCO, where Chevron
holds 50 percent, ExxonMobil 25 percent and Russia's
LUKOIL 5 percent.
"At this (expansion) stage TCO plans building an oil
processing plant with an annual capacity of 12 million tonnes of
oil per year," KMG said in a written response to Reuters
questions.
"The first oil (at this stage) is forecast to flow in 2018.
After the implementation of the project, the consolidated volume
of oil output at the Tengiz and Korolyovskoye fields will total
37 million tonnes to 40 million tonnes per year."
Last year TCO increased output by 15 percent to 25.9 million
tonnes, cementing its position as the largest oil producer in
Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy, is the
second-largest crude producer in the former Soviet Union after
Russia.
Kazakhstan plans to produce 80.4 million tonnes of oil in
2011, which would increase to 132.1 million tonnes by 2020.
The start-up of the Kashagan field in the Caspian Sea, run
by another international consortium, North Caspian Operating
Company (NCOC), will be the main driver of the forecast growth.
KMG, which owns 16.81 percent in NCOC, said it also did not
rule out borrowing to finance its share in the development of
the giant field.
"The project of Kashagan's development is financed with the
company's own funds, but in the future, if there is a lack of
own funds, the project will be financed with borrowed capital,"
KMG said.
"The current oil price on international markets allows KMG
to fund independently a number of large investment projects,
including the North Caspian project."
Commercial production at the first phase of Kashagan is
scheduled to begin by the end of 2012 or early 2013.
EXPANSION ABROAD
KazMunaiGas plans to boost its crude output to 33.7 million
tonnes by 2020 from this year's forecast of 22.1 million tonnes,
the company said this week.
KMG controls London-listed KazMunaiGas Exploration
Production (KMGq.L) (KMG EP) and includes its output
and financial indicators in its consolidated results.
The company and its production subsidiary have repeatedly
stated their intention to develop business beyond Kazakhstan's
borders. In August last year KMG EP agreed to acquire 35 pct in
a North Sea exploration licence owned by BG .
In May this year KMG EP withdrew from talks to develop the
Akkas natural gas field in Iraq jointly with South Korea's KOGAS
. The Korean company will now develop Iraq's largest
gas field on its own.
KazMunaiGas told Reuters it was looking for new business
opportunities abroad.
"The main elements of expanding our business geography are
winning new contracts in the near abroad (the CIS), where
Turkmenistan and Russia are of particular interest," KMG said.
"... and acquiring new promising assets in the far abroad --
Iraq, Iran and North Africa -- and forming strategic alliances
with international partners to purchase foreign assets," it
added. KMG did not elaborate.
