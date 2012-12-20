ALMATY Dec 20 Kazakh oil company KazMunaiGas Exploration Production said it would increase capital spending to 191 billion tenge ($1.3 billion) in 2013 from $950 million for this year and forecast output growth from its major deposits.

"The increase in capital expenditure is related to investment in the modernisation programme and exploration programme," the company said on Thursday, citing the approval of its 2013 budget by its board of directors.

KMG EP, the London-listed unit of Kazakh state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas and the Central Asian nation's fourth-largest oil producer, had allotted $716 million for capital expenditure in 2011.

The combined output from subsidiaries UzenMunaiGas and EmbaMunaiGas, which produce oil at its largest deposits in western Kazakhstan, are set to increase to around 8.2 million tonnes in 2013 from 7.7 million this year, it said.

It gave no forecast for its total crude output in 2013.

KMG EP's total output had fallen in 2011 to 12.3 million tonnes of crude, down 7 pct from 2010.

The company said at the time the results were hit by months of "illegal industrial action" at UzenMunaiGas in 2011.

The labour dispute erupted into deadly riots in the western oil town of Zhanaozen in December 2011, when at least 15 people were killed and about 100 others wounded.