ALMATY Aug 8 KazMunaiGas Exploration Production (KMGq.L), Kazakhstan's No. 2 oil producer, can see its output dropped by some 800,000 tonnes, or 6 percent of its consolidated production in 2011, due to a workers' strike, it said on Monday.

"Oil exports can decrease by an average of around 120,000 tonnes a month until a normal production process is restored," the company said in written answers to questions by Reuters. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Lidia Kelly)