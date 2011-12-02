ALMATY Dec 2 Kazakh state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas plans to spend more than 557 billion tenge ($3.8 billion) on geological and exploration work between 2012 and 2016, the company said on Friday.

KazMunaiGas said in a statement it would conduct large-scale drilling in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea shelf.

The company, which controls London-listed KazMunaiGas Exploration Production , said in May that it was looking for partners to explore two offshore blocks in the Caspian -- Isatai and Shagala.

These two blocks are among those slated for exploration in the 2012-2016 period.

KazMunaiGas plans to boost oil output to 24.4 million tonnes by 2015 and 33.7 million tonnes by 2020 from the 22.1 million tonnes it expects to produce this year.

The company announced in June last year that it plans to invest about $20 billion in existing and new projects by 2015. (Reporting by Olga Orininskaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Kim Coghill)