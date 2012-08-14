China to speed up steel output cuts to curb winter pollution
BEIJING, Feb 22 China will ratchet up planned steel production cuts and target illegal factories in an effort to reduce pollution during the winter, an official said on Wednesday.
ALMATY Aug 14 Kazakh oil producer KazMunaiGas Exploration Production said on Tuesday net profit rose 6 percent year-on-year in the first six months of 2012 due to higher crude prices and reduced expenses.
KMG EP, the London-listed unit of Kazakh state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas, said in a statement that net profit in the six months to June 30 was 121 billion tenge ($820 million).
Earnings per share rose 10 percent to 1,740 tenge, or $2.0 per Global Depositary Receipt, in the same period.
Higher crude prices, including a 33 percent increase in domestic selling prices, helped the company to boost profits despite a 4 percent decline in production over the same period.
KMG EP said its selling, general and administrative expenses fell 21 percent year-on-year in January-June 2012, although production expenses rose 10 percent in the same comparison. (Reporting by Robin Paxton; Editing by David Cowell)
BEIJING, Feb 22 China will ratchet up planned steel production cuts and target illegal factories in an effort to reduce pollution during the winter, an official said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Feb 22 Global stocks hit record highs on Wednesday, topping 2016's gains just two months into 2017, while the dollar rose before Federal Reserve minutes that will be scoured for clues about the next U.S. interest rate rise.
HANOI, Feb 22 Vietnam on Wednesday named for the first time 11 government, provincial and industry officials as being responsible for one of its worst environmental disasters, caused by a unit of Taiwan conglomerate Formosa Plastics .