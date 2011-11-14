* Nine-month net profit 165 billion tenge

* Crude prices offset strike impact

* Strike to cost 8.5 pct of planned output

* Sees 2012 daily output up 6 pct, more with Mangistau buy (Adds forecast for 2012 production)

ALMATY, Nov 14 KazMunaiGas Exploration Production posted a 5 percent rise in nine-month net profit, as strong crude prices offset a decline in production due to a long-running strike.

The London-listed arm of Kazakh state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas said January-September net profit rose to 165 billion tenge ($1.13 billion). Earnings per share rose 6 percent to 2,280 tenge, or $2.6 per global depositary receipt.

The company said on Monday the average price of Brent crude in the period was $112 a barrel, up 46 percent compared with the 2010 period.

Emergency power cuts at fields in western Kazakhstan and a strike at its Uzenmunaigas unit hit consolidated production, which fell 7 percent to 9.21 million tonnes, or 250,000 barrels per day.

KazMunaiGas EP said it expected to produce 1.15 million tonnes, or 8.5 percent, less crude this year than it had originally planned. It said the production process at the Uzenmunaigas field had been "normalised".

Its crude oil exports declined 37 percent in the third quarter as a result of the strike.

In financial terms, overall crude sales in the first nine months rose 23 percent to 536 billion tenge, as higher prices offset the decline in output.

In a presentation to investors published on its website, www.kmgep.kz, KazMunaiGas EP forecast 2012 crude oil output of 265,000 barrels per day, which is about 6 percent more than the daily output rate in the first nine months of 2011.

If the company were to add its share in MangistauMunaiGas, which it plans to acquire from its parent company, output would rise to 323,000 barrels per day next year, or 29 percent more than in the January-September 2011 period on a daily basis.

KazMunaiGas EP plans to complete its acquisition of a stake in MangistauMunaiGas, a joint venture between state company KazMunaiGas and Chinese state firm CNPC, by the end of this year. (Reporting by Robin Paxton and Mariya Gordeyeva; Editing by Dan Lalor and Hans-Juergen Peters)