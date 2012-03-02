(Adds details, background)

* KMG EP 2011 net profit falls 11 percent to $1.43 bln

* Profits hit by strike, higher export duty

* Company creating service units to re-employ sacked workers

ALMATY, March 2 KazMunaiGas Exploration Production said on Friday net profit declined 11 percent year-on-year in 2011 due to a strike at its oilfields in western Kazakhstan and the doubling of crude export duties.

KMG EP, the London-listed unit of Kazakh state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas, said in a statement that net profit in 2011 was 209 billion tenge ($1.43 billion). Earnings per global depositary receipt fell 9 percent year-on-year to $3.4.

A strike and subsequent protest by sacked workers erupted into Kazakhstan's worst violence for decades. Officials say 16 people were killed in clashes on Dec. 16 in Zhanaozen, the town that serves the Uzen oilfield.

KMG EP says the strike, which lasted from May until August, was illegal. After the riots, Kazakh authorities instructed the company to create two new service subsidiaries to absorb nearly 2,000 workers fired by KMG EP and one of its joint ventures.

The company said it had budgeted 20.6 billion tenge for the creation of these subsidiaries in 2012. This will be partly offset by a gain of 8.5 billion tenge from an increase in the subsidised prices on crude shipped to the Atyrau refinery.

KMG EP said consolidated crude oil production, including its stakes in joint ventures, fell 7 percent last year to 12.34 million tonnes, or approximately 250,000 barrels per day.

It plans to increase production this year to 13.01 million tonnes, or 265,000 barrels per day. This will include 5.8 million tonnes from the Uzen field, where production fell to 5.1 million tonnes last year as a result of the strike.

"The loss of production has mainly impacted on the company's export volumes, which in turn was a major reason for the company's weaker financial results," KMG EP said.

Kazakhstan, which holds about 3 percent of the world's recoverable oil reserves, doubled its export duty on crude oil to $40 per tonne from Jan. 1, 2011. It had reintroduced the duty at a level of $20 per tonne in 2010.

Officials have said there are no plans to raise the duty further until 2014 at the earliest.

Foreign oil companies control a significant proportion of the 80 million tonnes of crude produced in Kazakhstan last year. The Chevron-led Tengizchevroil venture is the largest producer and Chinese firms control nearly a quarter of output. (Reporting by Robin Paxton; Editing by Mark Potter)