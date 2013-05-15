ALMATY May 15 Kazakh oil producer KazMunaiGas Exploration Production made a net loss of $4 million in the first quarter of this year after a net profit of $508 million in the same period of 2012, it said on Wednesday.

The London-listed subsidiary of state oil company KazMunaiGas said its revenue shrank by 2 percent over the same timeframe to $1.34 billion.