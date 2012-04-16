* Adverse weather hits crude output at Kazakh fields
* Company says meeting 2012 targets will be "challenging"
ALMATY, April 16 KazMunaiGas Exploration
Production said on Monday it may cut its
crude oil production forecast for the year after first-quarter
output fell below target due to adverse weather conditions at
oilfields in western Kazakhstan.
KazMunaiGas EP, the London-listed arm of Kazakh state oil
and gas company KazMunaiGas, said in a statement that meeting
full-year production targets at two major subsidiary companies
"may be more challenging than previously anticipated".
The company said it produced 3.03 million tonnes, or 249,000
barrels per day, of crude oil in the first quarter of 2012. That
was 5 percent less than in the same period last year.
Combined output at its major Uzenmunaigas and Embamunaigas
subsidiaries fell 9 percent year-on-year to 1.91 million tonnes,
or 156,000 barrels per day, in the first three months of 2012.
That was about 7 percent short of its quarterly plan.
Combined production at the two fields has been forecast at
8.62 million tonnes for the entire year. The company said it
still aimed to meet this target, but that second-quarter results
would determine whether or not it would revise its forecast.
KazMunaiGas EP's net profit declined 11 percent last year
due mainly to a strike at oilfields including Uzenmunaigas,
which eventually erupted into Kazakhstan's worst violence in
decades.
The company has set its full-year 2012 production target at
13.01 million tonnes, or 265,000 barrels per day.
KazMunaiGas EP said its share in first-quarter production
from the Kazgermunai, CCEL and PetroKazakhstan Inc joint
ventures rose by 4 percent year-on-year to 1.12 million tonnes,
or 93,000 barrels per day.
In a separate statement, the company said its proved plus
probable reserves, excluding its joint venture stakes, totalled
225.82 million tonnes, or 1.66 billion barrels, as of Dec. 31.
Its reserves were assessed by independent auditor Gaffney,
Cline & Associates. Its proved plus probable reserves
replacement ratio in 2011 was 21 percent, the company said.
(Reporting by Robin Paxton; Editing by Mark Potter)