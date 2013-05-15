* Q1 net loss $4 mln vs net profit $508 mln year ago

* Revenue down 2 pct to $1.34 billion

* Takes impairment charge of 56 billion tenge

By Mariya Gordeyeva

ALMATY, May 15 Kazakh oil producer KazMunaiGas Exploration Production said on Wednesday it swung to a net loss in the first quarter of this year, mainly due to an additional impairment charge.

KMG EP, the London-listed unit of Kazakh state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas, said it made a net loss of $4 million in January through March against a net profit of $508 million a year ago.

The company said its revenue shrank by 2 percent over the same timeframe to $1.34 billion.

KMG EP said its management had updated the formal assessment of the recoverable amount of its core asset, Ozenmunaigas, and had made an additional impairment charge of 56 billion tenge (about$370 million) in the first three months of 2013.

"The additional impairment charge relates primarily to the increase in export customs duty that occurred on April 12, 2013," the company said.

First-quarter revenue was dented by lower oil prices but partially offset by higher domestic prices, it said.

The average price of a barrel of Brent crude <LCOc1) in the first quarter of 2013 was 5 percent lower than in the same period of 2012, down from $119 to $113, it said.

KMG EP's oil output fell 1 percent, year-on-year, to 3 million tonnes, or 247,000 barrels per day, in the quarter.

Kazakhstan, central Asia's largest economy, holds about 3 percent of the world's recoverable reserves and is the second-largest post-Soviet oil producer after neighbouring Russia.

Oil output is officially targeted to reach 82 million tonnes this year, up from 79.2 million tonnes in 2012.