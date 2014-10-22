ALMATY Oct 22 Kazmunaigas Exploration Production (KMG EP) , Kazakhstan's fourth-largest oil producer, lowered output to 9.217 million tonnes in January-September from 9.228 million tonnes in the same period of 2013, it said on Wednesday.

The London-listed company, the main fields of which are in western Kazakhstan, said that output at its major Ozenmunaigas operation totalled 3.992 million tonnes (108,000 bpd) during the period, up 3 percent on the first nine months of last year.

KMG EP, which is part of Kazakh state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas, increased its crude output by 2 percent to 12.4 million tonnes in 2013. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Louise Heavens)