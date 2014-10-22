(Adds 2014 poduction outlook)

ALMATY Oct 22 Kazmunaigas Exploration Production (KMG EP) , Kazakhstan's fourth-largest oil producer, lowered output to 9.217 million tonnes in January-September from 9.228 million tonnes in the same period of 2013, it said on Wednesday.

The London-listed company, the main fields of which are in western Kazakhstan, said that output at its major Ozenmunaigas operation totalled 3.992 million tonnes (108,000 bpd) during the period, up 3 percent on the first nine months of last year.

KMG EP, which is part of Kazakh state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas, increased its crude output by 2 percent to 12.4 million tonnes in 2013.

Ozenmunaigas and Embamunaigas are forecast to maintain their combined production at the planned level of 8.170 million tonnes (165,000 bpd) this year.

KMG EP's share in joint ventures is set to contribute another 4.093 million tonnes to its oil output this year, the company said. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Louise Heavens)